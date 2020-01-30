DCSO, Bend and Redmond PD to join Ring’s Neighbors app

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend and Redmond police departments and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday will join the Neighbors app by Ring. The law enforcement agencies said it provides a platform for communities to share information about activity occurring in their neighborhood, helping to keep people and property safe.

Participating law enforcement agencies will not have direct access to all app users videos, but rather only videos users have selected to share, they said in a news release Thursday.

Citizen participation is optional, anonymous, and does not require a Ring device. Video and information provided will be used to help solve crimes, identify suspicious persons, and ultimately deter criminal activity.

The Neighbors App by Ring is a free app designed by Ring to help community members connect and stay informed about what’s going on around them – whether they own a Ring device or not.

"The Neighbors app is available to all residents and is helping to open the lines of communication between law enforcement and the communities they serve across the country," the agencies' announcement stated.

"All Deschutes County law enforcement agencies recognize by working together, we can make Deschutes County, and all of Central Oregon a safer place to live, work, and play," they added.

Contact your local law enforcement agency for additional information.

Residents can download the Neighbors app for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices by clicking here from their smartphone: https://shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors.