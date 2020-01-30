Terrebonne well driller carries on, despite revoked state license, fine

Central Oregon

Brothers still have theirs; says state 'does what they want, when they want'

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Terrebonne water well-driller who had his state license revoked last fall says his business is carrying on, thanks to his two still-licensed brothers, and voiced displeasure with how the Oregon Water Resources Department treats him and others in his line of work.

The agency issued a final order last Oct. 30, revoking the water supply well constructor's license of Brad Williams, of Brad Williams Drilling, and assessing a $7,555 civil penalty.

Williams had 60 days to appeal the order but did not do so, according to agency spokeswoman Racquel Rancier. A news release announcing the decision was issued this week, delayed by a workload backlog, according to Rancier.

The agency said the license revocation and penalty resulted from "multiple violations, including material misstatement of fact on a well report, failure to provide a 'start card' before commencing work on a well, failure to submit a start card fee in a timely manner, and failure to furnish a certified copy of a well log report within 30 days after completion of the work."

Williams also was ordered to submit a missing start card for a well he previously drilled, unpaid start card fees in the amount of $1,125, and a missing well report, the agency said, noting that Williams performed work in Deschutes, Harney and Lake counties.

The department said its well construction program seeks to ensure that well constructors and landowners use proper well construction, maintenance and abandonment techniques, to protect aquifers and preserve use of the aquifer.

Williams told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday, "It's not like I'm out of business," as his two brothers who work with him remain licensed and bonded for the well drilling. "All we have to do is, in all my ads, change the license number."

"Yes, I'm guilty of delinquent paperwork, and I had a check bounce a while back," Williams said. "I'm guilty of those things." But he also said the Water Resources Department "does what they want, when they want."

Regarding the "misstatement of fact" claim, Williams said, "They come back on me three years after a well was drilled. They inspected them four times, and now they make a ruling. When I asked what was wrong with the well, they didn't answer. They didn't provide an opportunity to repair the wells."

Williams said he knows of at least two other people who had their well-drilling license suspended for similar reasons, including a friend who filed an appeal and won a judge's ruling, but still didn't have his state drilling license reinstated.

"They are their own government entity -- their decision is final," he said. "That's why I didn't file an appeal. Why go to Salem, pay all the attorney fees?"

As for the fine, which he said totaled $9,500, "I told them I wasn't going to pay them. I told them, I will pay the fine today, if they reinstate my license. They said, 'No, Brad, you're going to have to take the test'" again.

"I've had my license for 30 years, gone to all the classes," Williams said, calling the license revocation "a slap in my face. I figured a suspension period and fine and I'm done, but naw, I'm revoked."

The Water Resource Department urges any landowner contracting for work on a well to obtain and check references. Licensed well constructors can be found on the department’s website at www.oregon.gov/OWRD, by clicking on the search icon and typing in “Find a Well Constructor.”