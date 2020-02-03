C.O. truckers convoy set to protest new cap and trade bill

News

Will head to Salem Thursday morning to join statewide rally at Capitol

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A convoy of truck drivers, farmers and others from Central Oregon opposed to the revised, still-controversial “cap and trade" climate change legislation are heading back to the state Capitol early Thursday to join a major statewide protest rally.

Since the initial bill, HB 2020, failed in the last session, lawmakers have made changes to the new bill, Senate Bill 1530. This will be the third year Democrats have tried to pass a cap and trade bill.

The new bill is again designed to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gasses, but critics argue the bill will raise fuel and natural gas prices and Oregonians' cost of living, hitting rural areas hardest.

SB 1530 would include regulations on industrial manufacturers and rural areas of the state. For example, the new bill splits the state into three separate areas that would introduce the regulation of automotive fuels in phases rather than state-wide.

Another change is the Department of Environmental Quality would be taking over the responsibility of the cap and trade program. But critics say the bill still will hurt Oregonians in the wallet.

Rhea Panela is speaking with people in Central Oregon about why some show support for the bill, while others stand strongly against it and will take part in the "Timber Unity" rally. She will have more details starting with NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

