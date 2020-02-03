NWS issues sneaker wave warning for Oregon coast

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The National Weather Service has issued a sneaker wave warning for the southern Oregon coast, effective Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

The warning applies to Douglas, Coos and Curry counties, which is basically the Oregon coast south of Florence.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that sneaker waves are unexpected surges of water that often come during stormy conditions on the coast.

It’s easy for beachgoers to get caught up in the waves, which can drag people into the ocean or trap them under large logs and heavy pieces of driftwood.