Redmond man arrested in Terrebonne shop burglary

Crime And Courts

Second suspect still being sought

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 44-year-old Redmond-area man Tuesday in connection with a November burglary of several items at a shop off Lower Bridge Way near Terrebonne.

Jeremy Lynn Haines was booked into the county jail on charges of second-degree burglary and first- and second-degree theft. He was held on $25,000 bail.

The owner of the shop said the men stole tools, a computer, a road bike, a pressure washer and several gas cans. Sgt. William Bailey said at least one of the stolen items was recovered.

Deputies had released security photos of two men being sought who were seen in a black single-cab Ford F-150 pickup. The other suspect remains at large as deputies continue their investigation, Bailey said.