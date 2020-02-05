Two arrested in NE Bend armed robbery

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in a robbery at gunpoint of two Bend teens in northeast Bend last Sunday evening, officers said.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to the reported armed robbery of two 17-year-olds in the area of a parking lot near Northeast Butler Market and Ross roads, Lt. Adam Juhnke said.

During the initial investigation, officers identified Xadde Chisholm, 21, as a “person of interest” in the crime and confirmed he was present during the holdup, Juhnke said.

Bend police detectives, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and a Sunriver police officer “used various investigative techniques” to determine that Chisholm and a second suspect, identified Wednesday as Cole Speirs, 18, conspired to commit the robbery, Juhnke said.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives and patrol officers contacted the pair in Speirs’ vehicle near Northeast Eighth Street and Greenwood Avenue and took them into custody without incident, Juhnke said.

Evidence from the robbery was recovered during the arrest and the suspects were taken to the Bend Police headquarters.

They were expected to be lodged later at the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree theft.

Spears also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession, including methamphetamine, the lieutenant said.

Court records show Speirs was arrested last October on charges of drug delivery to a minor, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of a firearm. A trial is set for next June.

Chisholm was arrested last April on a second-degree theft charge and is scheduled to enter a new plea on Feb. 18, records show.