Lillard scores 26 as Portland beats San Antonio 125-117

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-117 Thursday night.

The Blazers got a major boost off their bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points.

Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs.