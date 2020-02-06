Skip to Content
Madras female firefighter files discrimination lawsuit

Says she was forced to share hotel room with male colleagues

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Madras firefighter is suing an Albany private firefighting contractor, alleging gender discrimination and claiming the company forced her to share a hotel room with male firefighters.

Michelle LaPage, 27, fought fires for the private firm Atira Systems/GST in August 2018 and reportedly told company executive Steven Haddix about being uncomfortable to share a room with men, as she was the only woman on the team.

LaPage said she would rather sleep in a tent than share a hotel room with her male colleagues, according to the lawsuit, filed Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.

During her employment with Atira GST, LaPage slept in a hotel room with four different male firefighters over nearly three weeks, from about Aug. 3-22, 2018.

In the lawsuit, LaPage said she Haddix that two of the male firefighters who slept in the same room as her were "rude and condescending."

In a recorded phone conversation, according to the lawsuit, LaPage claimed Haddix called her "mentally ill," a "mental case" and a "wacko."

Haddix, however, told NewsChannel 21 Thursday that LaPage was fired after nearly three weeks for her poor behavior and work ethic.

LaPage is seeking $475,000 for gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

