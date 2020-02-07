Murphy-Brosterhous road intersection to close for new roundabout

Bend

10-week construction on new roundabout will begin Monday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The intersection of Murphy and Brosterhous roads in southeast Bend will be closed for about two months, starting Monday, as the city's latest roundabout is installed.

The roundabout is part of the city of Bend Murphy Corridor Improvement Project. The Brosterhous roundabout will be the fourth of six roundabouts in the project.

The roundabout project is scheduled to take 10 weeks, but Garrett Sabourin, the project manager, said Friday it could be finished earlier than the scheduled timeline.

“There’s a lot of variables,” Sabourin said. “You know, if we get bad weather, the schedule gets extended. And if we get good weather and everything is constructed efficiently, there’s a chance we come in below that 10-week scheduling.”

Prep work started on the intersection a couple weeks ago, to install underground utility and power lines.

A temporary bypass road is currently under construction for residents who live in the neighborhood.

Tim Wallace, who lives nearby, is not in favor of the roundabout.

“My thought is that it is too much growth at once,” Wallace said. “There’s just too many people moving here, and a lot of congestion.”

Weekly updates on the project can be found on the city’s project website.