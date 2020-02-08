Hundreds hit the cold water at Bend’s Polar Plunge

News

RiverBend Park event benefits Special Olympics Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Forty-degree weather and a few light snow showers could not keep hundreds of people from taking the plunge at this year’s Oregon Law Enforcement Polar Plunge at Bend's Riverbend Park.

Central Oregon law enforcement officers, businesses, high school students and individuals -- some in fun costumes -- lived up to the event's motto: ‘Be Bold, Get Cold.’

Each individual had to raise at least $50 to take the plunge and help the cause. As a whole, all the teams raised about $37,000.

The 14th annual event benefited Special Olympics Oregon, which offers special opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities, which is the biggest disability in the state. More than 14,000 people with intellectual disabilities participate in Special Olympics Oregon events each year.

This year's plunge may not have been quite as cold as some previous years, but a few plungers NewsChannel 21 spoke with didn’t notice.

It was “freezing,” Bend High School junior Payton Poirier said. “Really fun. though, -- it was an experience!”

“Oh, it was awesome!” said Jesse Stark. “Super-cold, but I loved every second of it.”

Bend is one of five Oregon cities hosting plunges this year, along with Corvallis, Eugene, Medford and Portland.

It's not too late to help the cause, though -- online donations are accepted through March 6. Visit this site for more details: https://support.soor.org/event/2020-polar-plunge-bend/e246116