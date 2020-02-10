Bend planning body OKs river trail upgrades plan

News

Concern over trees being removed eased for most before 6-1 vote

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a continued public hearing, Bend planning commissioners voted 6-1 Monday evening to approve Bend Park and Rec's trail improvement project along the Deschutes River, although it could require about three dozen trees to be removed.

The proposal was first discussed at the planning commission's last meeting late last month. Commissioners appeared to generally favor the project but agreed to continue the public hearing due to concerns and questions about the number of trees that could need to be removed.

The city had received over a dozen written comments on the proposed project as of last Friday.

After more discussion and public input Monday evening, the planning commission voted 6-1 to approve the project. The sole no vote, Scott Winters, is opposed to any tree removal in the popular riverfront park areas, including the city's iconic Drake Park.

The project is being funded and is overseen by the Bend Park and Recreation District, and aims to extend the Deschutes River Trail along the east bank of the Deschutes River.

City Senior Planner Aaron Henson had recommended approval of the Waterway Overlay Zone application, which along with a new river trail and retaining walls calls for repairs to the existing trail, new boardwalks, a beach access with ADA trail to the river, a new parking lot at Pacific Park and new fencing and lighting along parts of the trail.

While about three dozen trees will need removal, the park district plans extensive repiarian restoration work, 30 new Ponderosa pine trees and two American Hornbeam trees, Henson wrote.

"Based on the submitted plans, the proposed project will fit well into its surroundings," the planner added, noting, for example, that proposed outdoor lighting will be shielded and directed downward.

Part of the project plan put together by the park district requires the contractor to get approval to remove trees from a park district representative, in an effort to save as many trees as possible.

The project, expected to cost more than $6 million and fully funded by the park district, would create improved trails along the river, from Galveston Avenue to Portland Avenue.

The project includes new paved trails and a boardwalk along the Mirror Pond area, with new lighting as well.

The plan calls for starting construction in the fall, with a goal of having it completed in eight months, by next summer.

