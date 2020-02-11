Bend prepares to move homeless campers off Juniper Ridge

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city has long had a vision of developing the 500-acre Juniper Ridge area at Bend's north end, meeting with a mix of success and challenges. But with a big sewer project on the way this year and dozens of homeless camps on the site, many people soon will have to leave a place they've called home, some for years.

NewsChannel 21 toured the site Tuesday with a Bend police officer, a city staff member and Mayor Sally Russell, and also spoke to several of the people who live there.

An undetermined number of people have lived there, many for years, but with the new sewer line set to go through Juniper Ridge for more development opportunities in the area, officials say it won't be safe for them to stay.

Also, a variety of issues have arisen in recent years, such as fires that can be difficult for crews to access in the mostly undeveloped area.

No-camping signs have gone up and a gate (still open, for now) has been installed, the latest signs of changes underway and more to come.

The city has said it plans to give the homeless 60 days notice of when they have to leave, far beyond the state requirement of 24 hours, while working on ways to help them make the move.

But the city is taking a cautious approach, working with partner agencies and trying to build connections, helping facilitate the campers' move out of the area.

Russell said it's about treating everyone as individuals and hearing their stories, to help them in any way possible during a period of transition.

"It's difficult -- I mean, we need to take care of everyone who is living in our community," Russell said. "So not only the people who live in northeast Bend who are going to this area who experience problems, but the people who are living here because they have no other place to live."

NewsChannel 21's Jacob Larsen will have more about the tour of the area and what officials had to say in his reports starting on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.