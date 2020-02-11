DCSO looking for stolen pickup, ATV, trailer

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Tuesday in finding a pickup truck, ATV and trailer stolen Friday night from a garage north of Bend.

The sheriff’s office said items stolen in the 65000 block of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway included a silver 1997 Chevy 2500 pickup, Oregon license plate VVA 726, and a blue trailer loaded with a green Polaris Sportsman ATV.

Anyone with information about the burglary case was asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 in reference to case No. 20-41742.