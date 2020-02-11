Redmond HS students help NE Oregon flood victims

News

Future Farmers of America teams up with nonprofit The Fallen Outdoors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond High School’s Future Farmers of America are helping raise funds and collect donated household necessities for those hit by flooding in northeast Oregon's Umatilla County.

Redmond’s FFA chapter has partnered with nonprofit The Fallen Outdoors to create the community project, ‘Operation Pendleton.’

The goal of the campaign is focused on helping students and community members affected by the flooding. Redmond High School began accepting donations Tuesday morning and will continue to do so for the next couple of weeks.

The campaign is not just for students and faculty, though, according to Redmond High junior Kylie Baldwin.

"Community members are all able to participate," Baldwin said Tuesday. “Anyone from Central Oregon can participate in this by bringing in items. Even if you have one pair of shoes, one pair of pants or one little jacket, anything helps."

Redmond High is accepting items like baby supplies, blankets, bottled water, clothing, non- perishable food items, and sleeping bags.

Redmond's FFA also will be collecting donations at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center on Saturday during its annual auction and dinner.