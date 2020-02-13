S. Oregon Army soldier dies in Afghanistan

News

KABUL, Afghanistan (KTVZ) -- A U.S. Army soldier from Southern Oregon has died in a non-combat incident at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, the Defense Department said Thursday.

Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, 21, from Central Point, died Wednesday at the base, which is the U.S.’s largest outpost in the country, the Pentagon said.

The aircraft structural repairer was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Combat Aviation Brigade, based in Fort Drum, N.Y.

The Pentagon provided no further details, the Stars and Stripes reported.

The U.S. Army Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Division posted a message on Facebook, saying in part, "Our hearts reach out to those that will grieve for him today, tomorrow, and long into the future."