Federal panel to consider disputed Oregon natural gas project

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A three-member federal commission, all appointed by President Donald Trump, has on its agenda next week a controversial proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had been expected to make a decision Thursday on the project, but instead put it on its agenda for Feb. 20.

If the commission approves, it could be litigated by the state and residents opposed to the mega-project.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has already denied a water quality certification for the Jordan Cove natural gas export project proposed by Pembina, a Canadian energy company.