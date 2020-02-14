Oregon landfill took 2M pounds of radioactive fracking waste

News

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical waste landfill in Oregon near the Columbia River has been accepting hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota, in violation of Oregon regulations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon Department of Energy officials a violation notice to Chemical Waste Management for its landfill near the small town of Arlington on Thursday for accepting 2 million pounds of Bakken oil field waste delivered by rail in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Arlington is about 140 miles east of Portland.

News about the waste has alarmed environmental advocates, but state officials say the company won’t be fined because they believe operators misunderstood state guidelines.

