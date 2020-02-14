Oregon landfill took 2M pounds of radioactive fracking waste
ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical waste landfill in Oregon near the Columbia River has been accepting hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota, in violation of Oregon regulations.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon Department of Energy officials a violation notice to Chemical Waste Management for its landfill near the small town of Arlington on Thursday for accepting 2 million pounds of Bakken oil field waste delivered by rail in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Arlington is about 140 miles east of Portland.
News about the waste has alarmed environmental advocates, but state officials say the company won’t be fined because they believe operators misunderstood state guidelines.
“State officials say the company won’t be fined because they believe operators misunderstood state guidelines.”
Sorry- that is not an excuse ! Oregon OSHA expects every company in the state to understand the regulations governing transport and storage of radioactive materials.
Just off the top of my head I can see numerous holes in this lie. It starts with the paperwork for transport. If this is indeed “radioactive waste”- then it must meet adequate handling (hazmat) signage (hazcom) transport (across state lines- DOT) and discharge (EPA) regulations- claiming “ignorance” at all these stages doesn’t seem rational.
The Office of Kate Brown has been notorious for shutting down whole scale refineries- denying rail transport- and refusing to build large tanker or storage facilities for all kinds of oil and gas projects- all of them eagerly accepted by our good friends to the north in Washington. For her to allow “radioactive waste” in the state seems completely hypocritical. I say there is much more to come on this !