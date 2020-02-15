Shot fired at NE Bend apartment leads to Redmond standoff, arrest

Bend

Police say he refused to come out of pickup after guns-drawn traffic stop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A man who fired a gunshot in a northeast Bend apartment Friday night was spotted a short time later in Redmond, leading to a guns-drawn traffic stop, but refused to come out of his pickup until a police negotiator convinced him to surrender, officers said.

Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to an apartment in the 1200 block of Purcell Boulevard after a man associated with and known to the residents got into a dispute and fired a handgun, Bend police Lt. Brian Beekman said.

No one was injured, but there were two adults and two children in the apartment at the time, he added.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, fled north in a pickup before officers arrived at the apartment. He was located on Odem Medo Road, near the Redmond Bi-Mart, were a “high-risk” traffic stop of the pickup was conducted, the lieutenant said.

The man was “initially uncooperative,” and due to the earlier gunshot prompted a large police presence, Beekman said.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was activated, and several officers who heard the call assisted in the arrest as a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy negotiated the man’s surrender and arrest shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The gun allegedly used in the Bend shooting incident was recovered, Beekman said.

We expect to have more details from police Saturday morning.