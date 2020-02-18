Bend RV park residents voice frustration in arson aftermath

News

'We complained and complained and complained. Nothing happened.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some residents of Crown Villa Park in southern Bend say their concerns over safety were neglected before a motor home fire earlier this month, and now some are left with damages to repair.

Bend police said they suspect Bryan Lindley, 59, as the person who allegedly set fire to and destroyed a motor home he owned with his estranged wife on Feb. 9, less than a week after his release from jail.

Lindley faced a felony coercion charge and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, two counts of strangulation and menacing. He was released the Wednesday before the fire was set.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified said Tuesday they moved to Crown Villa for safety, but felt neglected after they reported incidents witnessed from Lindley's RV trailer, with no resolution from park management.

The woman claimed at various times she could hear from her trailer the sounds of someone getting pushed and objects being thrown. Out of fear of retaliation from Lindley, she said she always informed the front desk, but police were never called.

"We complained, and complained and complained," the woman said. "Nothing happened. So we were not surprised when he went in and blew up his RV, allegedly. Our biggest fear now is that we have people coming through scavenging this place. We're worried about the guy coming back, he's still at large."

She said they've asked the park managers to remove the trailer because of intense fumes and to have the security code changed on the bathrooms, but the park has yet to make either of those changes.

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified also told NewsChannel 21 his trailer sustained damages because of the fire and has not received any help from the park managers.

"Obviously, it got so hot that it melted," he said. "The ring around the door, all the seals on the windows, all the seals are coming loose now. Our awnings you can see are melted tight to each other. We're rolling it out and it's tearing loose. A bunch of damage, and that's what we're just trying to get settled through them."

Oregon law states that landlords can begin an eviction case against a tenant of a mobile park home if convicted of being a predatory sexual offender,

Landlords can also begin a conviction case if he or she believes someone has been injured, threatened with serious harm, committed serious damage to someone's property or committed an extremely outrageous act.

NewsChannel 21 reached out to Crown Villa Park for a statement and received a statement from its attorney.

Attorney Steven Berne stated, "This is an ongoing investigation because it's an arson. So far, there is no pending lawsuit. We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement on this issue."

Bend police say Lindley has not been located or arrested on new charges.