Bend man sought in motor home arson fire

Crime And Courts

Police say he owned it with estranged ex-wife; was released from jail last week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police asked the public Sunday night to help find a man who allegedly set fire to and destroyed a motor home he owned with his estranged wife, less than a week after his release from jail.

Firefighters and police were called around 5:10 p.m. Sunday to the Crown Villa Park on Brosterhous Road on a report that a 1987 Bounder motor home was engulfed in flames. Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The lieutenant said it was reported that Bryan Dale Lindley, 59, set fire to the motor home he owned with his estranged wife. There were no injuries, McConkey said, and police have contacted his estranged wife.

After the fire allegedly was set, McConkey said, Lindley left the RV park in a silver 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, Oregon license plate 263 DTW.

Lindley has not been found. If you see the Lindley or his car, you're asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.

Lindley was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on Dec. 28 on a felony coercion charge and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, two counts of strangulation and menacing. He posted 10 percent of $7,000 bail and was conditionally released last Wednesday, jail officials said.

According to the Jan. 6 indictment, Lindley is accused of domestic violence charges in an alleged assault on his estranged wife.

He was conditionally released under conditions including no contact with two alleged victims. A trial scheduled for next week was canceled, at his defense attorney's request and a March 26 hearing was set, to schedule a new trial date, court records show.