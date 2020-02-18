Hiker finds human skeletal remains south of DRW

News

Forensic anthropologist will try to determine ID, cause of death

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A hiker discovered human skeletal remains south of Deschutes River Woods on Monday afternoon and notified authorities, who began an investigation, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Monday after a hiker called 911 dispatchers to report finding human remains on U.S. Forest Service land about a half-mile south of the Deschutes River Woods rural subdivision south of Bend, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Deputies and detectives went to the location and confirmed they were human skeletal remains, Bailey said. He said they were found west of Highway 97, across from the ODOT weigh scales at Lava Butte.

Since then, they have been assisted by the county district attorney's office and medical examiner, Bend police and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab in documenting the discovery, collecting evidence and recovering the remains.

Bailey said a state forensic anthropologist will examine the skeletal remains in an attempt to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Bailey said.