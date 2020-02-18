Warm Springs tribes receive $1.48 million from HUD for affordable housing

News

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced Tuesday the award of $16,755,903 in Indian Housing Block Grants to nine Oregon tribes to produce and preserve affordable housing activities in their communities.

The awards were part of an award of $655 million in Indian Housing Block Grants Tribes in 38 states. Funding is distributed to eligible tribes and their designated entities.

"President Trump and HUD are committed to providing our Native American tribes with the tools they need to create better, affordable housing opportunities for their families," Carson said. “These grant funds will allow local leaders to build stronger and vibrant communities that drive more economic development.”

“HUD is committed to helping Native Americans thrive and the funding announced today helps them build sustainable communities,” added Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing R. Hunter Kurtz.

“Safe, affordable housing is a critical need in Tribal communities,” said HUD Northwest Regional Administrator Jeff McMorris. “Today’s awards will greatly assist our Tribal partners in meeting the unique and press challenges they face.”

Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families. The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the Tribe or TDHE.

Eligible activities for the funds include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.

The final allocation summaries are posted on the ONAP Codetalk website. Oregon tribes awarded Indian Housing Block Grant funds were: