Deschutes deputy DA Kropf announces run for Helt’s House seat

Bend

Meanwhile, Hugh Palcic announces for Dennis Linthicum's Senate seat

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Deschutes County prosecutor announced Wednesday he will run as a Democratic candidate for the Oregon House seat in Bend currently held by Republican Cheri Helt.

With just under three weeks before the March 10 candidate filing deadline, Deputy District Attorney Jason Kropf announced his candidacy for the House district encompassing Bend, one of Oregon’s fastest-growing cities and where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans.

The seat is currently held by Cheri Helt, a restaurateur from Bend who is running for a second term.

Kropf, who also currently serves on the Bend Park and Recreation District board, said that if elected to the Legislature, he would fight for education funding and affordable housing and against global warming.

Helt, who considers herself a moderate, was the only Republican member of the House to appear for a Tuesday evening session called for by House Speaker Tina Kotek. Other Republican lawmakers stayed away amid a slowdown protest by the GOP over a bill to combat climate change. The Republicans have insisted that bills reaching the House floor be read in full instead of being summarized, causing a backlog of legislation.

Democrats currently hold a supermajority in both the House and Senate and are looking to gain more in November.

In House District 54, which covers much of Bend, there are almost 20,000 registered Democrats and almost 13,000 registered Republicans. However, there are also roughly 19,000 voters not affiliated with any party.

Kropf has been a deputy district attorney since 2005. He earlier worked as a public defender.

Legislative races are heating up, as south Deschutes County resident Hugh Palcic, a Democrat who is general manager of the Sunriver Owners Association and a member of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, announced his candidacy Wednesday for the Senate District 28 seat held by Klamath Falls Republican Dennis Linthicum.