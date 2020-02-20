Bend council OKs resolution discouraging residents from feeding deer, wildlife

News

If problem gets worse, tougher ordinance, fine may follow

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday evening discouraging residents from feeding deer and other wildlife within the city limits.

On their website, ODFW officials say feeding deer, elk and other wildlife could spread disease and parasites, attract predators like cougars and coyotes, and lead to an increase in car collisions and conflicts with pets.

ODFW says it has seen healthy deer and elk die because they have been fed the wrong food by “well-intentioned people.”

In the resolution, which says feeding of deer and other wildlife (not including birds) is "highly discouraged," councilors also say they hope "increasing awareness of the issues will prevent the need to take a more direct, regulatory approach."

If the issue worsens, the resolution notes council may consider adopting an ordinance, including a $750 fine.

Councilors made one amendment to the staff proposal for the resolution, exempting backyard bird feeders.

NewsChannel 21’s Rhea Panela is speaking with a Bend resident who says she has about six deer regularly visit her neighborhood in southeast Bend.

She says she chooses to feed them because she believes they would not survive in the wild on their own due to physical disabilities.

NewsChannel 21 is also reaching out to city officials


