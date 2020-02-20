Bend to test metered signals at Reed Market-Bond roundabout

Bend

Goal: Improved traffic flow; if successful, it could become permanent

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend announced Thursday it will test the use of metered signals at the Reed Market/Bond/Brookswood roundabout during the week of March 2-6.

Metered signals hold back vehicles on one lane approaching the roundabout to improve traffic flow on another leg where congestion backs up traffic.

If the pilot test determines that metering reduces delays, the city said it will implement a metering system at this location. "Metered approaches are expected to improve congestion and public safety and reduce neighborhood cut-through traffic," the city's announcement stated.

“This is somewhat like on-ramp signals you’ve seen on a freeway. The idea is that metering vehicles entering the roundabout will relieve congestion,” said Project Engineer Deedee Fraley. “We don’t want drivers to worry: This is not a test that drivers can fail. We’re just trying to see if this truly does improve traffic flow in at this location.”

Tests will occur on all four legs of the roundabout as cars approach. People who ride bikes or walk through this intersection will travel as normal, except when a driver or a biker in the vehicle lane gets a red light; then that person stops and waits for a green light before approaching the circle. People on bikes can choose to use sidewalks with pedestrians in the intersection and not be affected by the signals.

“This will enable the use of emergency vehicle detection, which can stop traffic on all approaches to the roundabout except where an emergency vehicle is coming from. It can give emergency vehicles priority access through the intersection,” said Larry Medina, the city's deputy fire chief of prevention.

“Bend Fire & Rescue believes, outside of adding an additional lane to the Brookswood/Reed Market/Bond roundabout, metering this roundabout will significantly improve response times and increase safety,” Medina added.

According to the city, "Metering is an innovative and cost-effective approach to addressing delays at an intersection that is nearing capacity. Metering is less expensive than widening and an example of technology that is used by ‘smart cities.’ Intelligent transportation system (ITS) concepts that have shown to be successful in others areas around the country."