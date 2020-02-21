Warm Springs K-8 Academy in need of dedicated educators

News

Teachers candidly share their challenging experiences

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Warm Springs K-8 Academy, dedicated to preparing tribal youth for growth and success, is in need of more teachers and other staff members.

The current vacancies include several new positions, some the school, which is part of the Jefferson County School District, have been unable to fill.

CURRENT WSK8 LICENSED VACANCIES

Mental Health Specialist (new position)

School Counselor (new position)

Middle School Math Teacher (new position)

(4) Intervention Specialists (new positions, haven't been able to fill this year)

Instructional Coach - Math

6th Grade Teacher (Planning Underway)

3rd Grade Teacher (Currently Temp)

Many teachers at Warm Springs K-8 Academy say what's kept them at the school, even during the bad times, is the relationships established with students and the community.

"The challenges of working at Warm Springs are plenty," third-grade teacher Sarah Kollen said. "These kids are dealing with a lot. If you are there for the children, they know that as well. Make sure you are there to love them and support them through it."

Another educator says they need teachers who are going to stay and take the challenge.

"Here, it's really tough -- you might go home crying sometimes, you might go home laughing sometimes," preschool teacher Kevin Rodin said. "I want this place to be a place where the families, and the community and the students, can count on people being here, year after year."

Some educators and students of Warms Springs K-8 are speaking to NewsChannel 21 on Friday about their experiences at the school. Tune in to NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4 and KTVZ at 5 and 6 to see the story.