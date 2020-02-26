Sisters City Council to discuss updated short-term rental guidelines

News

About 3.5% of Sisters homes are available through a short-term rental

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It’s been a little over a year since the city of Sisters adopted new state short-term rental regulations.

The Sisters City Council holds a workshop Wednesday evening to discuss program improvements and possible future code amendments to short-term rental licensing.

The number of short-term rental permits in Sisters has fluctuated over the past few years. In 2017, the city issued 20 permits. The following year, 44 permits were issued, and in 2019, 11 permits were issued. There’s currently 88 STR licenses in Sisters, or about 3.5% of the homes in the community.

City staff has heard community concerns regarding the licensing of new short-term rentals.

Some community members have asked for new requirements for owners that rent out their house only for a couple of days a year, and for owners that rent out a room while still living in the home.

But the city reports it received just one formal complaint last year regarding guest behavior in short-term rentals.

The current city development code's definition for short-term rentals reads: "The use of a dwelling unit (or a habitable portion of a dwelling unit) by any person or group of persons entitled to occupy the dwelling unit for rent for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.

"A short-term rental also means a vacation home rental approved under the regulations in effect through December 27, 2018, and owner-occupied short-term rentals. A short-term rental does not mean bed and breakfast inns, hotels, and/or motels."

