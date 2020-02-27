Bend dental practice feeling coronavirus impact: mask shortage

News

Supply of disposable masks, made in China, is running short

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite no confirmed cases in Oregon as of yet, the global novel coronavirus outbreak is leading to issues locally that some may not have expected, including one faced by health care providers like Bend Family Dentistry.

Clinic administrator Stacey Sabin said Thursday disposable masks are the next item taking a hit, as the practice's supplier notified them two weeks ago it would be capping shipments.

Portland-based Patterson Dental is the supplier. Sabin said she was told the company, whose masks are made in China, would only be sending five boxes of masks each week.

Sabin said that could be problematic, as they typically go through five boxes of masks in an average day.

Sabin said they have not run out of masks yet, but she and her colleagues are still trying to come up with solutions before it's too late.

