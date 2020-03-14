Bend man under quarantine in Italy

News

Henry Mensing, 24, is not allowed to leave his apartment unless it's for necessities

MANTUA, Italy (KTVZ) -- Henry Mensing of Bend is one of millions of people living under quarantine in Italy due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

People living in Italy can only leave their homes for necessary items like food or medicine.

Mensing is living in the northern part of Italy, in Mantua which is about 100 miles southeast of Milan. The first reported cases of Coronavirus in the country was reported in northern part of Italy.

Mensing said he traveled to Italy to teach there because the Italian culture always fascinated him. He moved to Italy last September to teach English. The school he works at has been closed until April 3, but Mensing does not expect to go back to work anytime soon.

"This is crazy. I have never experienced anything like this in my life," Mensing said. "I mean most of us probably haven't. This is the worse it's been since the Spanish Flu."

Despite the quarantine, Mensing is not worried about contracting the virus.

“As a young fairly healthy person, the disease doesn’t worry me personally," he said. "I’m strong, I’m not scared of no virus.”

Mensing planned to travel Italy and attend soccer matches and concerts following his teaching stint but that plan is now in jeopardy.

Mensing's visa expires in May. He plans to get a 90 day visa by then if the quarantine is still not lifted.