Bend community comes together to help amid coronavirus

Several local businesses pool, use resources to help those in need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At a time when people are being asked to stay at least six feet apart -- "social distancing" -- several businesses in the Bend community are using this critical time as an opportunity to come together and help one another.

Foxtail Bakeshop & Kitchen in northwest Bend is offering free bone broth to people, either via pick-up or delivery, Wednesday and Thursday. Bone broth is highly nutritious and is known to boost your immune system.

Raganelli's Pizza in northeast Bend received a donation of about $1,000, pooled together by several local businesses, so they could deliver about 50 pizzas by Monday to members of the Family Access Network who don't have the ability to pick up the free meals some schools are providing.

Earthie Mama, a natural health and wellness supplement store, has hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer they plan on bringing to places that are running low on those supplies, such as Shepherd's House Ministries.

