Now hiring: C.O. grocery stores see boom in business

Bend's Food 4 Less has set daily sales records for the past 6 days

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are doing the right thing, officials say, by staying home -- and are able to do so because they have stocked their food pantries. And that's made for a somewhat silver lining for some businesses and job-seekers, amid the frightening clouds of uncertainty over COVID-19.

While bars and restaurants have been forced to only serve takeout, drive-thru and delivery, they are no such restrictions -- yet -- on grocery stores.

Some stores have seen such a boom in business in the past week that they have begun hiring more employees to meet the demand. Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less and Safeway are all looking to hire more employees.

The store director for the Food 4 Less in Bend said Wednesday his store hired five people in the last few days, just to keep up with demand. Food 4 Less has been so busy, it’s beat its daily sales record six days in a row.

“We are working 60-hour weeks and 12- or 13-hour shifts,” Aaron Price said. “People are coming in on their days off. Everybody is putting in overtime. I just had to hire like four or five more people.”

Food 4 Less and other Central Oregon stores are sending home their employees if they feel sick, but they have no such authority when it comes to their customers.

Food 4 Less has 70 employees at the moment; that’s 10 more than it usually has at this time of the year. The employees are on the front line, interacting with guests on a daily basis. Any customer could be carrying the a flu, a cold -- or these days, the new coronavirus.

“It makes me a little concerned to be on the front lines, and I kind of wonder what’s going to happen next,” said Jeff Nash, the store's manager.

A few of the employees Food 4 Less has hired are there for one job, and one job only: cleaning. They are sanitizing and cleaning anything a customer could come in contact with: bathrooms, kiosks, shelves and store samples. Cashiers at the Food 4 Less have also started wearing gloves.

“I think my employer has really stepped up, as far as taking care of our health,” checker Debbie Huber said.