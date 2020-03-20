Many still enjoying Bend outdoors, keeping their distance

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon officials say social distancing is crucial in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but many people in Bend are still hitting the trails with friends and family, though spacing out, for the most part.

NewsChannel 21 traveled to several area parks Friday to scope out the scenes. At Pilot Butte State Park, the parking lot was packed with cars, while plenty of bikers and hikers filled up the narrow trail which leads to the top of the butte.

"It's busy, and there's a lot of children," said hiker Kat Cole. "A lot of people, but everybody is keeping their distance."

Marie Lane, who was hiking with Cole, added, “It’s a lot busier, actually.”

Social distancing is especially important for people like Ian Friddle, who told NewsChannel 21 his immune system is partially compromised as he awaits a kidney transplant.

Still, Friddle said he feels safe.

"Just keep my distance from people, you know -- afterwards, washing my hands, taking a shower," Friddle said.

It was a similar scene at other places like Sawyer Park and Pine Nursery Park, with people walking around and playing on the features, although there are signs posted that advise to "minimize touching equipment."

People also were out walking along the Deschutes River Trail and gathering in groups at River Bend Park.

"The parking lots have been really full,” said Jana Zvibelman, who said she exercises outdoors at least 30 minutes each day. “People are staying away from each other -- except for teenagers."

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems released this statement this week:

"The coronavirus is dangerous because although we can't see it, the virus is in our community and it is lethal. Hospitals and health systems are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 patients and it is critical that we have the capacity to care for those patients and others who present at our facilities. Mortality is higher when the health system gets overwhelmed. We must act now to save lives.

"Absent widespread testing and the ability to isolate patients, the public health tool we must use to avoid a rising patient surge is social distancing. Yesterday, our board recommended that the Governor take the strongest possible action when it comes to social distancing measures now. We support action on the state or local level to further limit retail commerce, unnecessary travel, and adopt ‘shelter in place‘ strategies.”

Then, at a press conference Friday evening, Gov. Kate Brown and Portland-area leaders announced a new plan she calls ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy.’ While it's not an official "shelter in place" order, it does have aggressive guidelines.

It says, in part, you should stay home unless it's absolutely necessary. You can still go to places deemed essential, like the grocery store or a health care facility. You can also enjoy the outdoors, but Brown said you should do it alone.

“It would be fine for me,” Zvibelman said. “I live alone and I’ve got plenty of projects and food and things to do at my house, but I would still take walks.”

Lane said, “If it’s mental health necessary, then that’s necessary.”

Brown is working with state health officials to iron out the details of the plan over the weekend. She said her planned order will include financial assistance measures for renters, homeowners and those in need of shelter.