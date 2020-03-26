Tonight: Deschutes County DA weighs in on bail process, repeat offenses

News

John Hummel: No way to predict if released suspect will commit another crime

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For people in jail, possible freedom comes with a price. That price -- the bail amount -- might not always seem to match the alleged crime, in the view of others.

NewsChannel 21's Rhea Panela spoke recently with Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who weighed in on some suspected violent offenders getting low bail amounts or being released from jail without having to pay bail.

Hummel says whether a person is released depends on three things: the type of crime they are charged with, whether they pose a danger to the public, and whether they can afford to pay bail.

NewsChannel 21's Rhea Panela will have more details about the bail process in her special report. It airs tonight on NewsChannel 21, starting at Fox at 4 and KTVZ at 5/6.

If you believe you were a victim of a violent crime, you can find resources on the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Victims' Assistance website.