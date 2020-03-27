Police: 1 dead in OSP shooting on I-5 south of Salem

News

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 51-year-old man died in a police shooting on Interstate 5 south of Salem after Oregon State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop.

The Salem Police Department says during the stop late Thursday, an altercation ensued and shots were fired by the troopers, who weren’t hurt.

Salem police say William Floyd of Oregon City died at the scene.

The involved troopers have been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice. It wasn’t immediately clear how many troopers were involved.