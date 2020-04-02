Bend homeless lend a helping hand amid coronavirus

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House Ministries, a homeless shelter in Bend, is usually on the receiving end of generous donations from the community. Now, amid the coronavirus, the roles have reversed, as the residents living there are the ones giving back to those in need.

Shepherd's House started a drive-thru donation service at its location on Northeast Division Street about two weeks ago.

Out front, residents are helping hand out lunches and toiletries to people starting at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Out back, community members can either drop off donations or pick up other items such as clothing and non-perishable foods.

On Thursday, Director of Programming Mike Yunker told NewsChannel 21 residents have helped hand out about 8,000 meals. One resident, Jamie Hesser, said this experience has taught him: "Love isn't blind, and it's not selfish."

