Many C.O. unemployment filers still waiting on benefits

Say it's been very hard getting through on phone

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many people in Central Oregon and across the nation are in their first, second or even third week of unemployment -- and with bills piling up, many have become frustrated with the difficulties of the filing process.

Many people have been filing unemployment claims online, but when they call to follow up, check on their status or ask general questions, all they hear is a busy signal.

Aaron Hofferber, who formerly worked for Sunriver Brewing, has been trying to get through for days now. After nearly 2 1/2 hours on hold, he finally was able to speak to an unemployment representative. But he still received little help.

"They send you an email," Hofferber said. "I got an email, a little over a week ago, saying they received my claim -- and then you go on the online, and it's not there. Then every page you go to says call, call, call. Then from there, it's just calling and calling and calling."

Hofferber said the employment office does not give you a status of your claim until your application has been processed. and currently application filing is backed up in severe fashion.

"Currently, she told me they had been filing applications that had been filed since March 18," Hofferber said. "If you filed after March 18. you're in line."

For Robert Nedrow II, who is struggling to provide for his girlfriend and five kids, this simply does not help their financial situation.

"That part is hard. Taking care of five kids with no funds coming in is hard," Nedrow. "There's probably people out there worse off than me, who didn't have anything saved up. This is a pain in the butt."

Nedrow was laid off from Host Campers on March 23, and after waiting a week to hear back, he's yet to be contacted regarding his initial filing.

Many people also feel in addition to the higher volume of claims, outdated technology is to blame for not being able to get through when calling.

Jeff Heller said, "Obviously, their system is out of date or something, because it shouldn't take three weeks just to get a hold of someone to talk to them about unemployment.

A representative from the Bend office of Employment Department said 106 people were processing local jobless claims a month ago, and they will have over 450 people doing that work by the end of this week.

For the week beginning March 22 the department 92,700 initial claims for unemployment benefits. That compares to fewer than just 5,000 two weeks earlier.

For more information about filing for unemployment benefits, visit the Oregon Employment Department website. For information regarding COVID-19-related business layoffs and closures, visit this link. WorkSource Bend is open and providing services by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (541) 388-6070.