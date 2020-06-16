ATV riders find Portland man’s body found east of Bend; foul play not suspected

News

DCSO says he apparently parked car, went mtn. biking, died of exposure

(Update: Adding more details from detective)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Portland man whose body was found by ATV riders east of Bend on Sunday apparently became separated from his mountain bike and walked for several miles until he collapsed and died of exposure, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a deceased man located by ATV riders about a mile north of Highway 20, near milepost 38, Lt. Chad Davis said.

Deputies arrived and began a death investigation, with detectives and a deputy medical examiner called in to assist, Davis said.

An investigation determined that John Eric Sims, 36, of Portland, had come to visit Central Oregon, and his destination was the Pine Mountain Observatory, the lieutenant said.

Sims drove to an area above the U.S. Forest Service campground at Pine Mountain and parked his 2008 Subaru Forester.

Davis said it’s believed that Sims left his vehicle, riding his mountain bike, and at some point became separated from the bike. He apparently walked for several miles, until he collapsed at the spot where the ATV riders found him.

“Based upon the condition of Sims’ body, it appeared he died due to exposure to the elements,” Davis wrote in a news release. “It was also determined his body had been at the location for several days."

“There was no evidence of foul play,” Davis said, adding that Sims’ family has been notified of his passing.

Sims' family last spoke to him last Thursday, June 4, when he left on his trip alone, Davis told NewsChannel 21.

"It is unknown when he actually arrived at Pine Mountain or when he left on his bike," the detective said. "We are still trying to determine a better timeline, to clear up some of those details."

Davis also said a cellphone was located in Sims' SUV, but he had none on his person when he was found.

He said they spoke to friends of Sims, who said he had a red mountain bike when he left and that his vehicle had the capability to carry a bike inside.

Investigators are still trying to find Sims’ mountain bike, described as being red in color, of unknown brand. Anyone who finds an abandoned red mountain bike in the area is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911.