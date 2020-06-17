Bend businesses show solidarity with LGBTQIA+, people of color

News

Businesses display Pride flag sticker to show everyone is welcome inside

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some businesses in Bend are participating in a campaign that aims to show solidarity and inclusivity with LGBTQ+, transgender, black and indigenous communities, and with people of color.

The campaign is called You Are Welcome Here, a movement created by OUT Central Oregon.

Businesses show their support by displaying a sticker of a version of the Pride flag called the Progress Pride flag, at their business.

OUT Central Oregon says the sticker sends a message to locals and tourists who belong to the LGBTQ+ or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities that they are welcome to shop there.

The Progress Pride flag design was created by Portland designer Daniel Quasar.

One business participating in the campaign is FootZone Bend. The business says it canceled the Bend Pride 5K Fun Run & Walk this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, FootZone and OUT Central Oregon will be hosting a virtual Pride 5K starting this Saturday.

Reporter Rhea Panela is reaching out to other businesses who have registered as part of the You Are Welcome Here campaign. She will have more details starting at Fox at 4.