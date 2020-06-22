Setting Up For Warm Days

News

Conditions are setting up to deliver us one very warm week and it all starts today. Skies start out clear and stay that way today, so with plenty of sunshine our highs will reach the mid to upper 80's. Northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes may pick up just a bit this evening, but will become light and variable overnight. Skies will stay clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 50's.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90's. Some high, thin moisture may put a few clouds overhead, but we have nothing threatening any showers for the next several days. For the balance of the week we will see sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80's to 90 on Friday. We will get a little relief from the heat this weekend. Skies are expected to stay clear all weekend with highs in the low 80's Saturday and mid to upper 70's Sunday.

