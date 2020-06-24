Deschutes County commissioners may amend Hwy. 97 safety project plans

News

Would allow 'J-turns,' rather than a frontage road, as median put in place

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners met Wednesday to considering a proposal to amend the Redmond to Bend safety project that will add a raised median along Highway 97.

A proposed amendment includes adding a reference to "J-turns," a form of directional break in a raised median, as an alternative to a frontage road, which is stated in the current transportation safety plan.

The plan previously suggested adding a frontage road prior to installing a raised median barrier along Highway 97 between the two cities, an effort to reduce the number of serious crashes on the highway.

ODOT is also installing a mile-long barrier south of Deschutes Market Road and adding a J-turn.

Commissioners also are considering removing language from the transportation plan that suggests Vandevert Road will be disconnected from Highway 97.

