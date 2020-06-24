Former JCMS aide, coach pleads guilty to abuse, sentenced to 40 months

News

18-month and 22-month sentences are consecutive, for a total of 40 months

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A former Jefferson County Middle School educational assistant and assistant track coach pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges relating to sexual abuse of a 14-year-old male student and received a 40-month prison term.

Kristin Elaine Stickler of Madras began working at the school in October 2017. She allegedly engaged in sexual conduct, including sexual intercourse, with a boy she was coaching between January and April of 2019 and went online as early as Dec. 1, 2018, "to solicit a child to engage in sexual contact," according to the indictment.

Stickler was 25 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. There were 11 original charges, and Stickler, now at 26, pleaded guilty to two of them.

Stickler's attorney, Tim Gassner, told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday the other nine charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

Stickler pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse, receiving an 18-month sentence on that charge, along with three years probation.

She also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual corruption of a child, receiving another, consecutive 22-month sentence and five years probation.

"She is eligible for all good time and available programs," Gassner said. "There is a $10,000 compensatory fine that will be paid to the victim. Restitution is left open at this point in time."

Gassner said Stickler is required to turn herself in on July 16.