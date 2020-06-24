The 2020 Tour of Homes is still on tap, with some changes

News

For the first time, builders can have virtual tours, rather than in person

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After careful consideration, the Central Oregon Builders Association said it's still going to hold the 2020 Tour of Homes next month, but the organization has introduced several measures to keep the visitors -- and homes -- safe and sanitary.

For the first time, builders were given the option to promote their home through a virtual tour, rather than in-person showings. Of the 46 homes on this year's tour, seven will be virtual-only.

As for the visitors, people will be required to wear booties over their feet or shoes, which was only a suggestion in the past. Masks are not required, but highly encouraged. Also, there will be a one-way path for people to file through each home, at a safe distance.

You can find more info at: https://www.coba.org/tour-of-homes/.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will share more details regarding what people can expect on this year's tour on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.