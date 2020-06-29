Sen. Ron Wyden hosting virtual town hall for C.O. residents

News

It is the sixth regional town hall Wyden is holding for Oregonians

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is hosting a virtual town hall for Central Oregon in collaboration with the Town Hall Project.

The town hall touches on topics including addressing systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers, affordable health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and aid for small businesses.

Wyden says he is "proud of the peaceful protests" that happened in Bend, Prineville, and Redmond within the past month.

The town hall on Facebook Live is the sixth in a series of six regional town halls Wyden is holding for Oregonians throughout the state until town halls can safely take place in person again.

The town hall is open to residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

“While the virtual format this time with me joining from Washington D.C. differs, I expect the conversation will be just as robust,” Wyden said. “And I very much look forward to hearing from Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.”

Reporter Rhea Panela will have more details from what was discussed at the virtual town starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.