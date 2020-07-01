COVID-19 brings ticket sales hit, refunds blowback for Les Schwab Amphitheater

News

Pause 'super-disappointing,' but offers time to upgrade concert venue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- With most summer entertainment on hold due to COVID- 19, many people who looked forward to concerts and shows at the Les Schwab Amphitheater are working to get refunds.

This year, the Les Schwab Amphitheater had 14 shows booked, and all of them have been canceled, rescheduled or postponed due to the pandemic.

Refunds are being administered through the point of sale, and if shows are canceled, refunds are automatically in process.

Marney Smith, general manager of the event venue, says refunds are backlogged by 45 to 60 days because concerts and shows are being canceled across the world right now. She says if you purchased a ticket through a third party, you will need to go through them directly.

Smith says Les Schwab Amphitheater has no control over how the third-party refund process is handled, but they’ll try to assist any way they can.

NewsChannel 21 asked Smith if this is a setback for the venue. She said what's happening is for the best, and that the pause actually will allow officials to make upgrades that will enhance the experience for guests.

“Its super-disappointing," Smith said. "It's what we live for. We live and breathe for putting on live events and entertaining people, so of course it's super-disappointing. At the same time, it feels like the best thing for the community and the safest option for the community.

"Having to hit the pause button is not the end of the world, and we’re trying to make good use of the time and make improvements to the venue, so when we get people back next year, it’s a better guest experience and better artist experience,” she said.

Smith said usually Les Schwab sells anywhere from 3,600 to 4,000 tickets, and sales usually pick up traditionally around the same time we went into a pandemic.

She said tickets sales this year, of course, were nowhere near close to their normal numbers.

NewsChannel 21's Arielle will have a report on COVID-19's impact on the amphitheater coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.