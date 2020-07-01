Skip to Content
NewsChannel 21 gets an early ride on Mt. Bachelor’s new zip line

Mt. Bachelor zip line rendering
Mt. Bachelor (artist rendering)
Mt. Bachelor says its new zip line will be steepest, tallest, fastest in Northwest

Before public debut Saturday of steepest, fastest ride in the Northwest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The much-anticipated opening of Mt. Bachelor's brand new zip line is set for Saturday, July 4, but NewsChannel 21 is getting a sneak preview of the experience on Wednesday.

It's a three-part zip line tour that drops nearly 1,400 vertical feet, making it the steepest, fastest and highest-elevation zip line adventure in the entire Northwest, according to resort officials.

A self-controlled braking system allows you to go as fast (or slow) as you like. There are two zip lines side-by-side all the way down the mountain, so you can go with your friends, too.

Adults (13+ years old) pay $99 for the experience, while children (10-12 years old) pay $79. Reservations are required.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be giving you a first-hand look at the zip line on Fox at 4 p.m. He will also give you a breakdown of the COVID-19 guidelines you can expect both on the ride and at the mountain this summer at 5 p.m. on KTVZ.

