NewsChannel 21 gets an early ride on Mt. Bachelor’s new zip line

Before public debut Saturday of steepest, fastest ride in the Northwest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The much-anticipated opening of Mt. Bachelor's brand new zip line is set for Saturday, July 4, but NewsChannel 21 is getting a sneak preview of the experience on Wednesday.

It's a three-part zip line tour that drops nearly 1,400 vertical feet, making it the steepest, fastest and highest-elevation zip line adventure in the entire Northwest, according to resort officials.

A self-controlled braking system allows you to go as fast (or slow) as you like. There are two zip lines side-by-side all the way down the mountain, so you can go with your friends, too.

Adults (13+ years old) pay $99 for the experience, while children (10-12 years old) pay $79. Reservations are required.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be giving you a first-hand look at the zip line on Fox at 4 p.m. He will also give you a breakdown of the COVID-19 guidelines you can expect both on the ride and at the mountain this summer at 5 p.m. on KTVZ.