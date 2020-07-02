Bend taco shop robbery suspect arrested after return holdup 3 nights later

News

Police say Warm Springs woman was wearing same distinctive clothes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The suspect in an armed robbery of a Third Street taco shop was chased by workers and caught by police late Wednesday night after officers said she returned to the business and held it up for the second time in three nights.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer on patrol in the area of Lucy’s Taco Shop in the 900 block of Northeast Third Street spotted several workers running out of the business, chasing a person that matched the description of the suspect in a June 28 robbery. The woman was seen heading east on Irving Avenue, Sgt. Rob Emerson said.

The officer joined in the chase as other police headed to the scene. Emerson said the suspect, Sharena Miller Warner, 24, of Warm Springs, was found behind a storage area of a business at Fourth Street and Irving Avenue.

Miller Warner was taken into custody without incident, Emerson said, and had a handgun, cash and electronics in her possession. She also “was wearing the same distinct clothing she had been wearing during the previous robbery,” the sergeant said in a news release.

Officers learned the woman had returned to the taco shop and robbed it again. She allegedly threatened an employee with the handgun and stole cash, a credit card reader and a cellphone.

In the earlier incident, police were dispatched just before 11 p.m. Sunday to a reported armed robbery at the taco business, which recently expanded from Redmond into the former Baja Fresh location on Third Street.

Workers described the suspect as a Hispanic female wearing a mask who used a handgun to demand money and ran with an unspecified amount of cash.

Video surveillance showed the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with the hood up, and “distinct writing” (RAIDERS) on it. She was determined to be of unknown ethnicity, with a dark complexion, between 5-foot and 5-foot-3 inches tall. Police officers and detectives began working on possible leads.