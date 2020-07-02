Cross-state motorcycle ride honoring POWs, MIAs was an ‘exciting’ experience

News

'We don't want to forget those who sacrificed it all'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 999 veterans across the state of Oregon who are still considered missing in action from WWII to today. Several others were prisoners of war over that span. That's what inspired a cross-state motorcycle ride last weekend - to show those veterans that they won't be forgotten.

The ride began in Bend, then followed the 471-mile Oregon stretch of U.S. Highway 26, from near Seaside to Ontario, which was named the POW/MIA Memorial Highway by the Oregon Legislature last year. It was a three-day trip, from Friday through Sunday.

Ray Rose, president of the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association, said it was a 1,050-mile round trip, with pit stops along the way in Prineville, Madras and John Day.

Rose told NewsChannel 21 Thursday that at it's peak, 80 motorcyclists were traveling together along the route.

"I think they'd appreciate that we're keeping their memory alive," Rose said.

People had to purchase a ticket to officially join the ride, with all proceeds benefiting the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association, to help veterans in need.

Rose said the ride raised more than $4,000.

"When we hear of a local veteran in need, we try to get them some cash right away to help them out, pay a bill that they are having trouble with or something like that," Rose said.

Max Goldwasser will share some of the sights and sounds from the ride Thursday night on NewsChannel 21 First at 10 on Fox.