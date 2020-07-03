St. Charles reports near-doubling in COVID-19 hospitalizations in 24 hours
Pleads with public to take precautions, avoid overwhelming system
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Bend said Friday it's seen a near-doubling in COVID-19 hospitalizations in 24 hours, from six to 11, and urged residents to take precautions to avoid overwhelming the hospital's capacity in coming days and weeks.
Hospital spokesman Ben Salmon told NewsChannel 21 the hospital had six COVID-19 patients on Thursday and 11 as of Saturday afternoon. Two were in the intensive care unit, he said, and one was on a ventilator.
"While the numbers seem 'low,' the concern is the exponential growth we are seeing in both Central Oregon’s case count and our hospitalizations," the St. Charles Health System said in a Facebook post.
"The exponential growth is attributed to behavior weeks in the past and shows no sign of slowing. Our concern is as we head into this holiday weekend, we will add fuel to a fire that is already burning too hot. We need everyone’s help this weekend and in the weeks ahead to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Dr. Jeff Abasalon, the hospital's chief physician executive, told NewsChannel 21 on Friday, "We all know there's a strong desire to get back to normal, in terms of our everyday interactions,"
"However, what I really think is important for people to know is that if we're not careful about how we interact with others, we will continue to spread the virus that causes covid-19 disease," he said.
"And so it for these reasons that we recommend everyone adhere to social distancing or physical distancing guidelines, wear a mask at all times when you're in public, wash your hands and limit your interactions," Absalon said.
Here's the full news release from St. Charles Health System:
At St. Charles, COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the past 24 hours, and our data modeling shows that we are heading for a bigger surge than the one we experienced in April.
The bottom line is if behavior doesn’t change in our community, we will overwhelm our health system’s capacity in the coming weeks.
We know people are looking forward to celebrating the holiday weekend with family and friends. However, we are not in a position to celebrate in the ways we’re used to. After Memorial Day weekend gatherings, COVID-19 cases accelerated. This virus does not take holidays off, and our actions now will determine where we stand later in July.
To keep you, your loved ones and your community safe, we urge you to:
1. Stay home if you feel sick.
2. Think hard about your Fourth of July plans. Please strongly consider celebrating at home this year, and limiting your interactions to a very small group of people.
3. If you go out in public, it is absolutely vital that you wear a mask at all times.
4. Follow physical distancing guidelines.
5. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.
St. Charles Health System has been preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients since January, and our facilities remain a safe place for care of any kind. If you experience a medical emergency and need to seek care, please do not hesitate to visit a St. Charles hospital.
I call BS. Cases are not a reason to panic. In fact the testing is so inaccurate They don’t truly know who does or who does not have it. Then they add in the presumptive case which really aren’t cases but suspected cases with the same inaccurate testing methods. Poppy Cock
Icu bed availability is at its lowest level since march in arizona, bat flu deaths have risen 30 % over 2 weeks in florida, etc – if oregon data hits too close to your heart
Do you realize how silly you sound?
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/may/19/tanzanias-president-shrugs-off-covid-19-risk-after-sending-fruit-for-tests
what is the criteria you would need to actually take this seriously? – may you and anyone you care about (if such a person exists) stay healthy and alive
So you’re saying it’s the Trump healthcare system model, admit more patients to increase hospital revenue and drive up healthcare costs to grow the economy? Is that why you people want to destroy Obamacare which has the intention to reduce healthcare cost percentage of gdp?
Wear masks Covidiots!
Not surprised. Gone to Wall Street, Bonn Street and the Old Mill District mall lately? No social distancing or masks.
Uuuuh, it was the same at safeway and harbor freight too, and i didnt even have to connect in frankfurt
Near doubling, 100%, 200% increase these are terms used to stoke fear and grab attention especially since most don’t even read the entire article anymore. At least they gave the actual numbers.
It wasn’t in the release but we contacted them for them, as did other media outlets.
More fake news about a fake pandemic.
I wonder how many 20-35 year olds will get this message since they don’t even listen to the news? And those that do don’t think they will die from COVID.
I have a neighbor that works at St. Charles. First she has heard of this.
Sorry media. We are not buying into it anymore. Find something else to exploit.
Over and out.
We got a news release from the hospital late today. They posted it to their Facebook page. We talked to Dr. Jeff Abasalon, chief physician. It would have been irresponsible not to report it.
Hmmm….people are so quick to jump to that it is because we re-opened too quick and that people not wearing a mask is causing the up-tick in cases. How about considering the massive amounts of protesters that have been in some of our larger cities to include Bend? How about all of the people coming in from California and Washington? I swear at Fred Meyers in Redmond today I had to ask myself if I was outta state with all the Washington plates there. Maybe just maybe both of those issues are Part of the true cause of the up-tick in “presumptive cases” oh also the fact that there is a lot more testing going on, that tends to drive numbers up too. but hey whatever works to keep us all afraid of doing anything anywhere right?
At Albertsons in north Bend late this afternoon, I saw no one without a mask. At Natural Grocers, saw just 2 people without. I didn’t ask any of them where they are from.