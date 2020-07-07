Area residents want railroad crossing safety addressed in Wickiup Junction plan

News

Some residents say they do not need biking or pedestrian paths

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some residents say the Oregon Department of Transportation’s proposed plan for safety improvements at Wickiup Junction north of La Pine does not adequately address railroad crossing safety.

ODOT says it has been challenging for some time for people to safely cross Highway 97 at the location. It asked for community input in a virtual open house last month.

ODOT tried installing an overpass, but scrapped the $17 million project after crews determined the bridge structure was unstable due to rapid settling in soft soil from an unforeseen ancient lake bed.

They removed the bridge girders in the fall of 2018 and directed the remaining funds toward other efforts to improve safety in the area.

