Bend Chamber says it’s getting mixed feedback about mask mandate

News

CEO says it places businesses in 'uncomfortable situations'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some Bend businesses have faced some challenges since Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregonians to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, as well as businesses, last week.

On Tuesday, NewsChannel 21 spoke with Katy Brooks, the CEO of the Bend Chamber, who said the organization has received mixed reactions from local businesses about the new rule.

“A lot of businesses were waiting for something like this to make it a little less stressful on themselves and employees,” Brooks said.

Although most business owners are in favor of the mandate, Brooks said it also places them and employees in uncomfortable situations with customers.

“They don’t have a choice but to make customers wear face coverings,” she said. “Our advice to them is try to make it relatable. Although the risk you are going to get COVID at that moment in time is very low, the risk that our businesses will close down is very high.”

Many businesses have already had to change their operations due to COVID-19 and have struggled to stay open during the pandemic.

Some restaurants in Bend have switched to or expanded outdoor seating. NewsChannel 21 asked Brooks if that option will be feasible after the summer months are over.

“Here’s what I’ve heard from the governor, in more than one instance,” Brooks said. “If we don’t get a grip on the curve for COVID, we will be going backward, not forward.”

Brooks said many of the businesses who have reached out to the chamber with complaints about customers refusing to wear masks are those who interact mainly with tourists and are in outdoor recreation.

She said she believes if customers don't do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19, more businesses could be forced to shut down.

"It is very tough for businesses, and they have done everything they can to comply," Brooks said. "What would be really great is if the customers can do the same to keep our economy going and our neighbors employed."